iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV) Shares Acquired by Anderson Hoagland & Co.

Anderson Hoagland & Co. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV) by 11.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 180,016 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,735 shares during the quarter. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF comprises about 1.7% of Anderson Hoagland & Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Anderson Hoagland & Co.’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF were worth $13,598,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wharton Business Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Wharton Business Group LLC now owns 1,092,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,713,000 after purchasing an additional 35,770 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 810,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,138,000 after purchasing an additional 24,335 shares during the period. Horizon Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter worth $54,107,000. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC now owns 728,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,038,000 after purchasing an additional 4,610 shares during the period. Finally, Waldron Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 628,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,880,000 after purchasing an additional 5,350 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS:EFAV traded up $0.07 on Monday, reaching $77.29. 337,071 shares of the company were exchanged. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.31. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $64.68 and a 1-year high of $76.51.

