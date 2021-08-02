iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) Shares Sold by Anderson Hoagland & Co.

Anderson Hoagland & Co. lowered its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 3.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 67,181 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,691 shares during the quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co.’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $4,945,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $116,408,000. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $120,666,000. Horizon Investments LLC acquired a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $91,557,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,983,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 139.6% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 840,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,137,000 after purchasing an additional 489,581 shares during the period.

USMV stock traded down $0.01 on Monday, hitting $76.22. 1,926,320 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a 1-year low of $47.44 and a 1-year high of $55.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $73.90.

