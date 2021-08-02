iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:KXI) Stake Reduced by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reduced its stake in shares of iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:KXI) by 4.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 66,358 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,392 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 0.73% of iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF worth $3,855,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of KXI. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF during the 4th quarter worth $439,000. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 42,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,485,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares during the last quarter. Patron Partners Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $237,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $491,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF by 18.9% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 47,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,753,000 after purchasing an additional 7,524 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA KXI opened at $61.76 on Monday. iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF has a 12 month low of $52.75 and a 12 month high of $62.78. The company’s fifty day moving average is $61.60.

iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund), formerly The iShares S&P Global Consumer Staples Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Consumer Staples Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the Standard & Poor’s Global 1200 Index.

Featured Article: Why is the price-sales ratio important?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KXI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:KXI).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.