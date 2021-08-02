iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT) Short Interest Update

iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 185,000 shares, a growth of 45.9% from the June 30th total of 126,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,007,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of NASDAQ COMT opened at $34.85 on Monday. iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF has a twelve month low of $23.85 and a twelve month high of $35.10. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $33.95.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF during the second quarter worth $338,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF during the second quarter worth $2,185,000. Icon Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF during the second quarter worth $3,960,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 173.1% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 29,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,032,000 after buying an additional 18,950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC bought a new position in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF during the second quarter worth $481,000.

See Also: What causes a stock to be most active?

