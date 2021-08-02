iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) is Willis Johnson & Associates Inc.’s 8th Largest Position

Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. increased its stake in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) by 9.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 269,941 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,392 shares during the period. iShares MBS ETF comprises about 4.1% of Willis Johnson & Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of iShares MBS ETF worth $29,216,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000.

NASDAQ MBB traded up $0.04 on Monday, hitting $108.73. The stock had a trading volume of 2,631 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,727,255. iShares MBS ETF has a one year low of $107.91 and a one year high of $110.86. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $108.35.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

