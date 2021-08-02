iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) is Powell Investment Advisors LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Powell Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 90,435 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,276 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF comprises about 4.4% of Powell Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Powell Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $7,134,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter worth about $49,164,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 51.9% during the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 61,105 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,458,000 after purchasing an additional 20,881 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 31,526 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,300,000 after purchasing an additional 1,329 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 419.1% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 292,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $21,363,000 after purchasing an additional 236,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $250,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EFA stock opened at $79.49 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $79.84. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $60.97 and a 12-month high of $82.11.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

