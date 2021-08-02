iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) is Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.’s 4th Largest Position

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. decreased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 2.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 543,889 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 13,984 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF makes up about 2.7% of Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. owned approximately 0.08% of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF worth $42,902,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFA. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,164,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 51.9% in the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 61,105 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,458,000 after buying an additional 20,881 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 31,526 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,300,000 after purchasing an additional 1,329 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 419.1% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 292,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $21,363,000 after purchasing an additional 236,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth $250,000. Institutional investors own 73.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EFA opened at $79.49 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.84. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $60.97 and a 12 month high of $82.11.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

