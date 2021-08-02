iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 406,800 shares, an increase of 27.3% from the June 30th total of 319,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,832,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SCZ. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 37.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,340,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $599,210,000 after purchasing an additional 2,253,054 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth $88,387,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 725.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,352,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,192,000 after acquiring an additional 1,188,928 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 28.7% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,583,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,760,000 after buying an additional 352,914 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 11.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,840,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,055,000 after buying an additional 298,312 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $75.44 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $75.13. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $54.78 and a one year high of $77.32.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th were paid a $0.709 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

