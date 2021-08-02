iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF (NASDAQ:EEMA) Shares Sold by Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co.

Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. cut its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF (NASDAQ:EEMA) by 53.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 117,752 shares of the company’s stock after selling 135,318 shares during the period. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF accounts for 3.0% of Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. owned about 1.12% of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF worth $10,892,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Exane Derivatives increased its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF by 11.5% during the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 2,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Infini Master Fund acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $408,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $489,000. Curi Capital purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF during the 4th quarter worth $559,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $624,000.

EEMA opened at $85.90 on Monday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF has a 1 year low of $71.49 and a 1 year high of $100.35. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $90.72.

