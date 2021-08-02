iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF (NYSEARCA:EWH) Shares Bought by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF (NYSEARCA:EWH) by 182.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 109,019 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 70,424 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.25% of iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF worth $2,898,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EWH. Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF by 71.7% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,395 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF by 51.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,842 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 967 shares in the last quarter. 55.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EWH stock opened at $26.08 on Monday. iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF has a 12-month low of $20.92 and a 12-month high of $28.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $26.89.

iShares MSCI Hong Kong Index Fund, formerly Shares MSCI Hong Kong ETF, (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Hong Kong market, as measured by the MSCI Hong Kong Index (the Index).

