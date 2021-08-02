iShares MSCI Ireland ETF (NYSEARCA:EIRL) Shares Purchased by Marotta Asset Management

Marotta Asset Management increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Ireland ETF (NYSEARCA:EIRL) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 123,285 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,190 shares during the period. iShares MSCI Ireland ETF accounts for about 1.7% of Marotta Asset Management’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Marotta Asset Management owned approximately 10.72% of iShares MSCI Ireland ETF worth $7,163,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Shares of EIRL traded down $0.39 during trading on Monday, reaching $58.27. 100 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,390. iShares MSCI Ireland ETF has a twelve month low of $38.99 and a twelve month high of $60.85. The business’s 50-day moving average is $58.31.

