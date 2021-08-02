iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ) Holdings Increased by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ) by 343.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 130,179 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 100,848 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.07% of iShares MSCI Japan ETF worth $8,920,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Edge Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. tru Independence LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,024,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF stock opened at $67.11 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $68.13. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a fifty-two week low of $54.11 and a fifty-two week high of $72.28.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

