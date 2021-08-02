iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF (NYSEARCA:EWN) Shares Purchased by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF (NYSEARCA:EWN) by 1,057.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 89,330 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 81,614 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned 1.69% of iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF worth $4,123,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EWN. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 13,404 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $619,000 after buying an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Hexavest Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 10,185 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $470,000 after buying an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 2,994 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 998 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 29,786 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,375,000 after buying an additional 1,436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000.

iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF stock opened at $49.96 on Monday. iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF has a 52-week low of $33.60 and a 52-week high of $50.33. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.93.

iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Netherlands Investable Market Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Netherlands Investable Market Index (the Index).

