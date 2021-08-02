iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF (NYSEARCA:EWL) Reaches New 12-Month High at $50.58

iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF (NYSEARCA:EWL) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $50.58 and last traded at $50.52, with a volume of 30579 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $50.24.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.23.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EWL. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 979.7% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 286,621 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,672,000 after acquiring an additional 260,074 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 16,612.6% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 242,333 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,713,000 after acquiring an additional 240,883 shares during the last quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 31.1% during the first quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC now owns 960,080 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $42,445,000 after acquiring an additional 227,900 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $9,149,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 63.2% during the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 299,474 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,239,000 after acquiring an additional 115,994 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Switzerland Capped ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Switzerland Capped Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Switzerland 25/50 Index (the Index).

