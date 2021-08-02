iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) Shares Acquired by Lake Street Financial LLC

Lake Street Financial LLC increased its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 29.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,539 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,086 shares during the period. Lake Street Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $1,585,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $27,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates acquired a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 14.6% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 34,880 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 4,449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ambassador Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $52,000.

Shares of MUB stock traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $117.44. 55,223 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,281,560. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $117.35. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $114.91 and a 12-month high of $118.04.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

