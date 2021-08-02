iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (BATS:IGV) Shares Purchased by Focused Wealth Management Inc

Focused Wealth Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (BATS:IGV) by 6.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,483 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 876 shares during the quarter. iShares North American Tech-Software ETF accounts for about 0.9% of Focused Wealth Management Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Focused Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF were worth $5,259,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $572,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Spence Asset Management grew its position in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 4.1% in the first quarter. Spence Asset Management now owns 4,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,366,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC grew its position in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 6.2% in the first quarter. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC now owns 15,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,212,000 after acquiring an additional 886 shares in the last quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. grew its position in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 0.6% in the first quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. now owns 15,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,407,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 160.0% in the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IGV stock traded down $1.58 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $403.18. 251,687 shares of the company were exchanged. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $382.83. iShares North American Tech-Software ETF has a fifty-two week low of $123.69 and a fifty-two week high of $183.23.

iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P North American Technology-Software Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P North American Technology Software Index (the Underlying Index).

