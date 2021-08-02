iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Shares Acquired by Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 0.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 141,813 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 736 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 ETF makes up about 2.1% of Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $32,527,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IWM. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 8.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 237,191 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,313,000 after acquiring an additional 17,822 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,367,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1,215.4% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 10,273,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,014,144,000 after acquiring an additional 9,492,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $78,000.

IWM stock opened at $221.05 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $225.28. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1 year low of $142.09 and a 1 year high of $234.53.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

