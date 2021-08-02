iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) Shares Sold by Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. lowered its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 403,232 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,942 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 2.0% of Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. owned about 0.11% of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF worth $31,952,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stewardship Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Bellevue Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 96.4% in the 1st quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Corsicana & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Capital Investment Counsel Inc raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 85.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 402.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $79.84 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $78.76. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $54.66 and a 1 year high of $80.57.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

