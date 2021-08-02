iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Holdings Boosted by BHF RG Capital Inc.

BHF RG Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 195.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,214 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,294 shares during the period. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF accounts for 7.0% of BHF RG Capital Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. BHF RG Capital Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $10,267,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Keebeck Alpha LP purchased a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the first quarter valued at $1,050,000. Exchange Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 12.8% in the first quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 24,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,434,000 after buying an additional 2,802 shares in the last quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 19.4% in the first quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 56,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,819,000 after buying an additional 9,268 shares in the last quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 7.0% in the first quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,198,000 after buying an additional 804 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Davis R M Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 2.9% in the first quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 126,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,867,000 after buying an additional 3,534 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJH traded up $2.66 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $272.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,928 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,293,739. The business’s 50 day moving average is $268.64. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 12-month low of $175.98 and a 12-month high of $277.63.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

Featured Story: The risks of owning bonds

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.