iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) is Resonant Capital Advisors LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Resonant Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 5.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 107,502 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,965 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF accounts for 5.6% of Resonant Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $28,889,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IJH. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 60.9% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,541,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $921,696,000 after buying an additional 1,340,344 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the first quarter worth about $239,769,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 8.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,855,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,524,151,000 after buying an additional 473,229 shares in the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. increased its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 6,959.0% in the first quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 458,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,371,000 after buying an additional 452,127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC increased its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 99.6% in the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 891,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,046,000 after buying an additional 444,797 shares in the last quarter.

IJH traded up $1.73 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $271.44. The company had a trading volume of 51,037 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,293,739. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $268.64. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 1 year low of $175.98 and a 1 year high of $277.63.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

