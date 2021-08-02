iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) is BHF RG Capital Inc.’s Largest Position

BHF RG Capital Inc. boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 1.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,698 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,074 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF comprises about 17.8% of BHF RG Capital Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. BHF RG Capital Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $26,097,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Powell Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Horizon Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 43.8% in the 1st quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 105 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000.

Shares of IVV traded up $2.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $442.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 125,697 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,394,924. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $429.47. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $320.92 and a twelve month high of $443.72.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

