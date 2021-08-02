iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Bought by Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 3.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 95,688 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,165 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 2.6% of Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $41,138,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 61,386,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,420,679,000 after purchasing an additional 2,420,963 shares during the period. Investment Management Corp of Ontario raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Investment Management Corp of Ontario now owns 10,132,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,030,911,000 after purchasing an additional 524,000 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,779,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,299,083,000 after acquiring an additional 21,346 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 3.3% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,236,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,079,318,000 after acquiring an additional 167,691 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.5% during the first quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,180,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,062,361,000 after acquiring an additional 23,745 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $440.40 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $429.47. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $320.92 and a 12 month high of $443.72.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Article: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.