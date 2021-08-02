iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Purchased by ONE Advisory Partners LLC

ONE Advisory Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 58,029 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF accounts for 15.3% of ONE Advisory Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. ONE Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $24,948,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rossmore Private Capital grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 49,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,832,000 after buying an additional 919 shares during the period. FineMark National Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 114,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,712,000 after buying an additional 4,243 shares during the period. Haverford Trust Co. boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 340,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,369,000 after purchasing an additional 30,359 shares during the period. One Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 16,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,519,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares during the period. Finally, Monticello Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 85.6% in the 1st quarter. Monticello Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,781,000 after purchasing an additional 2,065 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P 500 ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA IVV traded up $1.58 on Monday, reaching $441.98. The company had a trading volume of 183,409 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,394,924. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $320.92 and a 1-year high of $443.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $429.47.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Recommended Story: What does a hold rating mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.