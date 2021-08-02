iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Sold by Alhambra Investment Partners LLC

Alhambra Investment Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,971 shares of the company’s stock after selling 338 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 1.0% of Alhambra Investment Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,277,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.7% during the first quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $611,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 3.1% in the first quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Rede Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% in the first quarter. Rede Wealth LLC now owns 6,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,598,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Shilanski & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.0% in the first quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 2,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raub Brock Capital Management LP raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 4.8% in the first quarter. Raub Brock Capital Management LP now owns 595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Shares of IVV opened at $442.20 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $429.47. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $320.92 and a 52-week high of $443.72.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading: Systematic Risk

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.