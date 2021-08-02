iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Sold by Diversified LLC

Diversified LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 16.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,621 shares of the company’s stock after selling 732 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 0.9% of Diversified LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Diversified LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,556,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IVV. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $611,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. Boston Financial Mangement LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 876 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Rede Wealth LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Rede Wealth LLC now owns 6,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,598,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 2,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. Finally, Raub Brock Capital Management LP raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Raub Brock Capital Management LP now owns 595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period.

IVV traded up $1.58 on Monday, hitting $441.98. The company had a trading volume of 183,409 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,394,924. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $320.92 and a 1 year high of $443.72. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $429.47.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

