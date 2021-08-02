iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK) Shares Bought by Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC

Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK) by 2.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 84,687 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,719 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF comprises about 1.7% of Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.08% of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF worth $6,854,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,363,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,259,000 after buying an additional 45,578 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,187,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,050,000 after buying an additional 11,073 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 871,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,264,000 after purchasing an additional 45,469 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 559,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,857,000 after purchasing an additional 19,413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 297.1% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 453,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,775,000 after purchasing an additional 339,542 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF stock traded up $0.23 on Monday, hitting $81.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,021 shares, compared to its average volume of 308,419. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $56.76 and a 1 year high of $83.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $80.18.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

See Also: Price Target

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.