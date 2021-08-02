iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK) Stock Position Raised by Willis Johnson & Associates Inc.

Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 440,494 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,521 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF comprises 5.1% of Willis Johnson & Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. owned 0.43% of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF worth $35,649,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IJK. Acas LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 7.9% in the second quarter. Acas LLC now owns 10,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $823,000 after buying an additional 746 shares in the last quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the second quarter worth $193,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 61,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,798,000 after buying an additional 3,394 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $887,000 after buying an additional 1,002 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IJK traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $82.07. 3,021 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 308,419. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.18. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $56.76 and a 1 year high of $83.86.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

