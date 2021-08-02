iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) is Willis Johnson & Associates Inc.’s 7th Largest Position

Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. lessened its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 309,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,919 shares during the period. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF makes up approximately 4.9% of Willis Johnson & Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $34,911,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IJR. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 12.5% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,121,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,183,765,000 after buying an additional 2,239,732 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $151,635,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 8.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,108,274 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,073,821,000 after purchasing an additional 1,535,849 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,070,457 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,310,007,000 after buying an additional 1,316,358 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,200,727 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,215,614,000 after buying an additional 1,087,206 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJR traded up $1.27 during trading on Monday, reaching $111.53. 128,462 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,403,988. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $111.62. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 12-month low of $66.74 and a 12-month high of $116.74.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

