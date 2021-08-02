iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Bought by ONE Advisory Partners LLC

ONE Advisory Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 51,659 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,018 shares during the period. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF comprises approximately 3.6% of ONE Advisory Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. ONE Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $5,836,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IJR. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Avion Wealth purchased a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. grew its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 239.0% during the 1st quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 356 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Piscataqua Savings Bank purchased a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000.

Shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF stock traded up $0.51 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $110.77. The stock had a trading volume of 152,464 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,403,988. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $111.62. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 12-month low of $66.74 and a 12-month high of $116.74.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

