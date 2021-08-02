iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE) Shares Purchased by Fulcrum Equity Management

Fulcrum Equity Management lifted its position in iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE) by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 46,733 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,119 shares during the period. Fulcrum Equity Management owned about 0.05% of iShares U.S. Energy ETF worth $1,359,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Energy ETF during the first quarter worth $28,000. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Energy ETF during the first quarter worth $34,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Energy ETF during the first quarter worth $37,000. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Energy ETF during the first quarter worth $42,000.

NYSEARCA:IYE traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $27.17. 32,853 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,797,186. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $28.37. iShares U.S. Energy ETF has a twelve month low of $14.52 and a twelve month high of $30.19.

iShares U.S. Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Oil & Gas Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the oil and gas sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as oil and gas producers, and oil equipment, services and distribution.

