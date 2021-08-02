iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYG) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Diversified LLC

Diversified LLC lessened its holdings in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYG) by 17.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,390 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,662 shares during the period. iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF comprises approximately 2.8% of Diversified LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Diversified LLC owned about 0.21% of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF worth $5,073,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 54.3% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $238,000. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $363,000. Finally, Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 51.1% during the 1st quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares in the last quarter.

IYG stock traded up $1.15 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $187.46. 1,511 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 100,306. iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF has a twelve month low of $116.07 and a twelve month high of $191.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $185.86.

iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Financial Services Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of the financial services sector of the United States equity market.

