iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT) is ONE Advisory Partners LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

ONE Advisory Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT) by 4.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 486,875 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,056 shares during the quarter. iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF makes up about 8.0% of ONE Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. ONE Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $12,951,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vivid Financial Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 21.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vivid Financial Management Inc. now owns 587,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,622,000 after purchasing an additional 105,338 shares in the last quarter. Diversified LLC grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 423.4% in the 2nd quarter. Diversified LLC now owns 70,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,886,000 after buying an additional 57,369 shares during the period. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 42.5% in the 2nd quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 102,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,732,000 after buying an additional 30,614 shares during the period. Cooper Financial Group grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 1,133,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,152,000 after buying an additional 30,095 shares during the period. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $258,000.

GOVT stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Monday, hitting $26.89. 3,978,569 shares of the stock traded hands. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.60.

