iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW) Shares Sold by First Citizens Financial Corp

First Citizens Financial Corp lessened its position in shares of iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW) by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 88,582 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,386 shares during the quarter. iShares US Technology ETF makes up about 6.7% of First Citizens Financial Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. First Citizens Financial Corp owned about 0.11% of iShares US Technology ETF worth $8,805,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 300.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 492,848 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,931,000 after purchasing an additional 369,724 shares in the last quarter. CMC Financial Group bought a new position in shares of iShares US Technology ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $21,256,000. Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC acquired a new stake in iShares US Technology ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $21,276,000. Howard Capital Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares US Technology ETF during the first quarter worth $18,268,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in iShares US Technology ETF by 29,294.1% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 199,880 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $17,529,000 after acquiring an additional 199,200 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IYW traded up $0.49 during trading on Monday, reaching $103.68. 7,833 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 606,584. iShares US Technology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $70.31 and a fifty-two week high of $104.13. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $97.86.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

