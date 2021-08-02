iStar Inc. (NYSE:STAR) Shares Sold by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iStar Inc. (NYSE:STAR) by 2.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 402,464 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 12,075 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.55% of iStar worth $7,156,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of iStar in the 4th quarter worth about $13,519,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of iStar in the 1st quarter worth about $10,963,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of iStar by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,531,891 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $133,917,000 after acquiring an additional 533,835 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of iStar by 104.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 629,434 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,346,000 after acquiring an additional 322,059 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of iStar by 141.4% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 300,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,334,000 after acquiring an additional 175,700 shares during the period. 96.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of STAR opened at $24.23 on Monday. iStar Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.17 and a 52-week high of $24.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $20.24. The company has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.72 and a beta of 0.73.

iStar (NYSE:STAR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.46. iStar had a negative net margin of 4.55% and a negative return on equity of 1.98%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that iStar Inc. will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This is a positive change from iStar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. iStar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -57.47%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on STAR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of iStar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. B. Riley started coverage on shares of iStar in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

iStar Inc (NYSE: STAR) is focused on reinventing the ground lease sector, unlocking value for real estate owners throughout the country by providing modern, more efficient ground leases on all types of properties. As the founder, investment manager and largest shareholder of Safehold Inc (NYSE: SAFE), the first publicly traded company to focus on modern ground leases, iStar is helping create a logical new approach to the way real estate is owned, and continues to use its historic strengths in finance and net lease to expand this unique platform.

