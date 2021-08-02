Italo (XTA) Price Up 3.2% This Week

Italo (CURRENCY:XTA) traded down 28% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on August 2nd. Italo has a total market cap of $20,898.82 and approximately $12.00 worth of Italo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Italo has traded 3.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Italo coin can currently be bought for about $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Italo alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002569 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001888 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.02 or 0.00046278 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $40.29 or 0.00103484 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $54.12 or 0.00138988 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $38,993.57 or 1.00147333 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002641 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $331.91 or 0.00852434 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Italo

Italo’s total supply is 27,891,126 coins and its circulating supply is 17,891,126 coins. The Reddit community for Italo is /r/ITALOCOIN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Italo’s official Twitter account is @italocoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Italo’s official website is italo.network

Buying and Selling Italo

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Italo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Italo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Italo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Italo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Italo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.