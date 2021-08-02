J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) Shares Sold by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue reduced its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,269 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,914 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services were worth $8,353,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in JBHT. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the first quarter valued at $45,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 24.6% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 461 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the first quarter worth about $92,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 9.0% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 702 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JBHT opened at $168.45 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.03. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a one year low of $119.22 and a one year high of $183.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $165.29.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The transportation company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.06. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 22.56% and a net margin of 5.57%. The firm had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.14 earnings per share. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 6.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 5th. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.32%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on JBHT shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $176.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Cowen upped their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $145.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Susquehanna upped their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $192.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $185.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $171.68.

In other J.B. Hunt Transport Services news, Director Gary Charles George sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.29, for a total transaction of $911,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,997,480.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Shelley Simpson sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.50, for a total value of $523,500.00. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 12,972 shares of company stock worth $2,271,435. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Company Profile

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation and delivery services in North America. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

