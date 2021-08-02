J Mariner Kemper Sells 2,200 Shares of UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF) Stock

UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF) CEO J Mariner Kemper sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.32, for a total transaction of $205,304.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

J Mariner Kemper also recently made the following trade(s):

Get UMB Financial alerts:

On Wednesday, June 2nd, J Mariner Kemper sold 2,200 shares of UMB Financial stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.27, for a total transaction of $213,994.00.

On Friday, July 2nd, J Mariner Kemper sold 2,200 shares of UMB Financial stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.00, for a total transaction of $204,600.00.

On Friday, May 14th, J Mariner Kemper sold 304 shares of UMB Financial stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.81, for a total transaction of $30,038.24.

On Wednesday, May 12th, J Mariner Kemper sold 332 shares of UMB Financial stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total transaction of $32,536.00.

Shares of UMBF traded down $1.62 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $91.98. 217,689 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 205,419. The company has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion, a PE ratio of 10.94 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. UMB Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $45.87 and a 12-month high of $99.98. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.43.

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The bank reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $332.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $311.78 million. UMB Financial had a net margin of 29.15% and a return on equity of 13.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.33 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that UMB Financial Co. will post 7.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This is a positive change from UMB Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. UMB Financial’s payout ratio is 20.92%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UMBF. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in UMB Financial by 3.4% in the second quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,745 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $535,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in UMB Financial by 2.1% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 9,374 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $866,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in UMB Financial by 1.9% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 11,528 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank boosted its holdings in UMB Financial by 1.5% in the first quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 16,051 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,482,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its holdings in UMB Financial by 0.4% in the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 56,599 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,226,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. 83.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of UMB Financial from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of UMB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $99.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of UMB Financial from $82.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.75.

UMB Financial Company Profile

UMB Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of bank and asset services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Institutional Banking, and Personal Banking. The Commercial Banking segment serves the commercial lending and leasing, capital markets, and treasury management needs of the company’s mid-market businesses and governmental entities by offering various products and services.

See Also: How does a dividend reinvestment plan work?

Receive News & Ratings for UMB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UMB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.