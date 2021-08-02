J. Mehra Sachin Sells 7,838 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Stock

Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 7,838 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.42, for a total value of $3,020,921.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 20,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,831,734.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE MA traded down $10.68 during trading on Monday, hitting $375.26. The company had a trading volume of 3,409,027 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,781,219. The company has a market cap of $371.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.18. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52 week low of $281.20 and a 52 week high of $401.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $373.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.23. Mastercard had a return on equity of 109.48% and a net margin of 43.22%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 7.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.47%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.37%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. raised its stake in Mastercard by 196.3% during the 1st quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 80 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC raised its stake in Mastercard by 240.0% during the 1st quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 85 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. 73.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MA has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group lifted their target price on Mastercard from $400.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Macquarie lifted their target price on Mastercard from $385.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Barclays lifted their target price on Mastercard from $452.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Raymond James lifted their target price on Mastercard from $428.00 to $453.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Mastercard from $427.00 to $429.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $413.16.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

