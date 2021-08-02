J Sainsbury (LON:SBRY) Hits New 12-Month High at $286.30

J Sainsbury plc (LON:SBRY)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 286.30 ($3.74) and last traded at GBX 285.20 ($3.73), with a volume of 4318811 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 283.30 ($3.70).

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SBRY. Jefferies Financial Group lowered J Sainsbury to a “hold” rating and set a GBX 280 ($3.66) target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Barclays upped their target price on J Sainsbury from GBX 285 ($3.72) to GBX 305 ($3.98) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Berenberg Bank upped their target price on J Sainsbury from GBX 225 ($2.94) to GBX 256 ($3.34) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of J Sainsbury in a research report on Monday, July 5th.

The company has a market capitalization of £6.39 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.79. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 271.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.65, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.44.

In related news, insider Simon Roberts sold 131,687 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 247 ($3.23), for a total value of £325,266.89 ($424,963.27).

About J Sainsbury (LON:SBRY)

J Sainsbury plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food, general merchandise and clothing retailing, and financial services activities in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. It operates through three segments: Retail Â- Food, Retail Â- General Merchandise and Clothing, and Financial Services.

