Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) Director Thomas A. Sansone Sells 25,000 Shares

Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) Director Thomas A. Sansone sold 25,000 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.25, for a total transaction of $1,481,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

NYSE JBL traded down $0.41 during trading on Monday, reaching $59.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 968,438 shares, compared to its average volume of 903,173. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The company has a market capitalization of $8.62 billion, a PE ratio of 15.32, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.02. Jabil Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.42 and a 1-year high of $61.23.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 17th. The technology company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $7.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.95 billion. Jabil had a net margin of 2.02% and a return on equity of 29.25%. The company’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Jabil Inc. will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Jabil announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Friday, July 23rd that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the technology company to repurchase up to 11.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. Jabil’s payout ratio is 91.43%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new stake in shares of Jabil in the first quarter worth $79,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Jabil in the first quarter worth $94,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Jabil by 90.6% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,646 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 1,258 shares during the last quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Jabil in the first quarter worth $206,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Jabil in the first quarter worth $209,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on JBL. boosted their price objective on shares of Jabil from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Jabil from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Jabil from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Jabil has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.63.

About Jabil

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. It offers electronics design, production, and product management services. The company provides electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

