Jacob Steven Leach Sells 12,087 Shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) Stock

DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) EVP Jacob Steven Leach sold 12,087 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $476.70, for a total transaction of $5,761,872.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Jacob Steven Leach also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 9th, Jacob Steven Leach sold 22,755 shares of DexCom stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $395.00, for a total transaction of $8,988,225.00.

Shares of NASDAQ DXCM traded down $4.16 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $511.35. 711,635 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 815,005. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $419.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 5.78 and a quick ratio of 5.25. The company has a market capitalization of $49.45 billion, a PE ratio of 97.54 and a beta of 0.78. DexCom, Inc. has a twelve month low of $305.63 and a twelve month high of $524.31.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The medical device company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.33. DexCom had a net margin of 24.45% and a return on equity of 16.17%. As a group, analysts expect that DexCom, Inc. will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DexCom during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in DexCom by 58.5% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 65 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in DexCom by 141.2% in the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 82 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in DexCom by 53.7% in the 1st quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 83 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in DexCom by 58.3% in the 1st quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 95 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DXCM. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of DexCom from $466.00 to $515.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of DexCom from $480.00 to $488.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of DexCom from $485.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of DexCom from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of DexCom in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $500.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $500.00.

DexCom Company Profile

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, an integrated CGM system for diabetes management; Dexcom G7, a next generation G7 CGM system; and Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system.

