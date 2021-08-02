JAKKS Pacific, Inc. (NASDAQ:JAKK) Short Interest Up 46.5% in July

JAKKS Pacific, Inc. (NASDAQ:JAKK) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 50,700 shares, an increase of 46.5% from the June 30th total of 34,600 shares. Currently, 1.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 328,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

JAKKS Pacific stock opened at $13.12 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $83.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.48 and a beta of 2.83. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.02. JAKKS Pacific has a 1-year low of $3.50 and a 1-year high of $15.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.63, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.61.

JAKKS Pacific (NASDAQ:JAKK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.49) by $1.11. JAKKS Pacific had a negative net margin of 3.37% and a positive return on equity of 519.77%. On average, equities analysts predict that JAKKS Pacific will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of JAKKS Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 19th.

In other JAKKS Pacific news, major shareholder Benefit Street Partners Llc purchased 283,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.10 per share, with a total value of $2,863,350.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 12.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Kovack Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of JAKKS Pacific during the second quarter valued at approximately $480,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of JAKKS Pacific by 3,243.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 243,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,736,000 after purchasing an additional 236,191 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of JAKKS Pacific during the first quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of JAKKS Pacific by 65.9% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 230,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,642,000 after purchasing an additional 91,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of JAKKS Pacific by 17.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 74,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,000 after purchasing an additional 11,388 shares in the last quarter. 21.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About JAKKS Pacific

JAKKS Pacific, Inc develops, produces, and markets toys, consumables, and electronics and related products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Toys/Consumer Products and Halloween. It offers action figures and accessories, such as licensed characters; toy vehicles and accessories; dolls and accessories, including small, large, fashion, and baby dolls based on licenses, as well as infant and pre-school products; private label products; and foot-to-floor ride-on products, inflatable environments, tents, and wagons.

