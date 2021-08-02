James Hollingshead Sells 2,400 Shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) Stock

ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) insider James Hollingshead sold 2,400 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.94, for a total transaction of $645,456.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 73,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,777,309.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

James Hollingshead also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 21st, James Hollingshead sold 2,400 shares of ResMed stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.01, for a total transaction of $484,824.00.

Shares of ResMed stock traded down $3.17 during trading on Monday, hitting $268.63. The stock had a trading volume of 554,101 shares, compared to its average volume of 625,427. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $238.60. The stock has a market cap of $39.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.82, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. ResMed Inc. has a 1 year low of $165.72 and a 1 year high of $272.75.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $768.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $784.47 million. ResMed had a net margin of 14.79% and a return on equity of 28.85%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ResMed Inc. will post 5.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RMD. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of ResMed in the fourth quarter worth approximately $229,587,000. Ownership Capital B.V. purchased a new position in ResMed during the first quarter valued at approximately $174,082,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in ResMed by 38.1% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,726,801 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $335,034,000 after purchasing an additional 476,477 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its position in ResMed by 5,348.5% during the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 177,184 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $34,377,000 after purchasing an additional 173,932 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC grew its position in ResMed by 1.9% during the first quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 8,989,711 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,744,184,000 after purchasing an additional 168,141 shares in the last quarter. 67.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RMD has been the subject of several research reports. lowered shares of ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of ResMed from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $170.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of ResMed from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of ResMed from $223.00 to $238.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of ResMed from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $216.00 to $221.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $239.33.

ResMed Company Profile

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications that diagnose, treat, and manage respiratory disorders comprising sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, neuromuscular disease, and other chronic diseases. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service.

