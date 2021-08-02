James Owens Sells 5,000 Shares of H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) Stock

H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) CEO James Owens sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.65, for a total value of $323,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

James Owens also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 30th, James Owens sold 5,000 shares of H.B. Fuller stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.67, for a total value of $313,350.00.

On Friday, May 28th, James Owens sold 5,000 shares of H.B. Fuller stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.91, for a total value of $339,550.00.

Shares of H.B. Fuller stock traded down $0.81 during trading on Monday, hitting $63.81. 4,627 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 415,928. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.79. The company has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a PE ratio of 21.32 and a beta of 1.80. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.71. H.B. Fuller has a 52 week low of $43.91 and a 52 week high of $70.58.

H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 22nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $827.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $764.37 million. H.B. Fuller had a return on equity of 12.76% and a net margin of 5.33%. The company’s revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.68 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that H.B. Fuller will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th were issued a dividend of $0.1675 per share. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 14th. H.B. Fuller’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.59%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in H.B. Fuller during the 1st quarter valued at about $84,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in H.B. Fuller during the 1st quarter valued at about $92,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in H.B. Fuller during the 1st quarter valued at about $104,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in H.B. Fuller during the 1st quarter valued at about $171,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in H.B. Fuller by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,063 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $381,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered H.B. Fuller from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 31st. Citigroup downgraded H.B. Fuller from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. downgraded H.B. Fuller from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $71.00 to $68.00 in a report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on H.B. Fuller from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.50.

About H.B. Fuller

H.B. Fuller Company, together with its subsidiaries, formulates, manufactures, and markets adhesives, sealants, coatings, polymers, tapes, encapsulants, additives, and other specialty chemical products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Hygiene, Health and Consumable Adhesives; Engineering Adhesives; and Construction Adhesives.

