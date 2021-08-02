Jamf Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:JAMF) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Jamf Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:JAMF) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $45.27.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Jamf from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Jamf from $49.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of Jamf in a report on Monday, May 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Jamf from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Jamf in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ JAMF opened at $32.81 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion and a P/E ratio of -218.72. Jamf has a 1 year low of $27.77 and a 1 year high of $42.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $33.11.

Jamf (NASDAQ:JAMF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.04. Jamf had a negative net margin of 6.05% and a positive return on equity of 2.23%. The business had revenue of $81.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.74 million. Equities research analysts predict that Jamf will post -0.23 EPS for the current year.

About Jamf

Jamf Holding Corp. offers a cloud software platform for Apple infrastructure and security platform worldwide. The company's Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) solutions provide a cloud-based platform for lifecycle enterprise IT management of Apple devices. Its products include Jamf Pro, an Apple ecosystem management software solution for IT environments; Jamf Now, a pay-as-you-go Apple device management software solution for small-to-medium-sized businesses; Jamf School, a purpose-built software solution for educators; Jamf Connect, a solution that gives users the ability to provision their new Apple devices by entering their cloud identity the first time the device is powered on; and Jamf Protect, which creates customized telemetry and detections.

