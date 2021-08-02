Janus Henderson Group plc (ASX:JHG) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.51 Per Share

Janus Henderson Group plc (ASX:JHG) declared a interim dividend on Monday, August 2nd, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.5147 per share on Tuesday, August 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th. This is a boost from Janus Henderson Group’s previous interim dividend of $0.49.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.71, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 2.72.

In other Janus Henderson Group news, insider Eugene Flood, Jr. bought 4,362 shares of Janus Henderson Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$34.39 ($24.56) per share, with a total value of A$150,000.46 ($107,143.18).

Janus Henderson Group Company Profile

Janus Henderson Group plc is an asset management holding entity. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides services to institutional, retail clients, and high net worth clients. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

