Janus Henderson Group plc (ASX:JHG) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.51 Per Share

Janus Henderson Group plc (ASX:JHG) declared a interim dividend on Monday, August 2nd, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.5147 per share on Tuesday, August 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th. This is a boost from Janus Henderson Group’s previous interim dividend of $0.49.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.71, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 2.72.

In other Janus Henderson Group news, insider Eugene Flood, Jr. bought 4,362 shares of Janus Henderson Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$34.39 ($24.56) per share, with a total value of A$150,000.46 ($107,143.18).

Janus Henderson Group plc is an asset management holding entity. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides services to institutional, retail clients, and high net worth clients. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

