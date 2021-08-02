Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG) Shares Acquired by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG) by 200.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,298,792 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 867,088 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.75% of Janus Henderson Group worth $40,458,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA acquired a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Group during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 2,760.0% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 1,836.7% in the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 2,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 2,204 shares during the last quarter. 60.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on JHG. Zacks Investment Research raised Janus Henderson Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Janus Henderson Group from $51.00 to $57.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup downgraded Janus Henderson Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Janus Henderson Group from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.92.

NYSE JHG opened at $41.84 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.32. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.06. Janus Henderson Group plc has a 12-month low of $18.80 and a 12-month high of $42.72. The firm has a market cap of $7.21 billion, a PE ratio of 10.98 and a beta of 1.44.

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.17. Janus Henderson Group had a return on equity of 14.55% and a net margin of 22.81%. As a group, research analysts predict that Janus Henderson Group plc will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 6th. This is a positive change from Janus Henderson Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Janus Henderson Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.50%.

Janus Henderson Group Company Profile

Janus Henderson Group plc is an asset management holding entity. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides services to institutional, retail clients, and high net worth clients. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

