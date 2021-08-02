Jardine Matheson Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:JMHLY) Short Interest Update

Jardine Matheson Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:JMHLY) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,900 shares, a decrease of 18.3% from the June 30th total of 6,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 18,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Shares of Jardine Matheson stock traded down $1.58 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $59.71. 10,300 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,994. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $63.36. Jardine Matheson has a 1 year low of $38.00 and a 1 year high of $68.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.
