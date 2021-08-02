Jardine Matheson Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:JMHLY) Short Interest Update

Jardine Matheson Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:JMHLY) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,900 shares, a decrease of 18.3% from the June 30th total of 6,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 18,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of Jardine Matheson stock traded down $1.58 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $59.71. 10,300 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,994. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $63.36. Jardine Matheson has a 1 year low of $38.00 and a 1 year high of $68.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

About Jardine Matheson

Jardine Matheson Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, engages in the motor vehicles and related operations, property investment and development, food retailing, health and beauty, home furnishings, engineering and construction, and transportation businesses. It is also involved in the restaurants and hotels, financial services, heavy equipment, mining, and agribusinesses.

