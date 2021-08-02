Jardine Strategic (OTCMKTS:JSHLY) Stock Price Down 0.1%

Jardine Strategic Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:JSHLY) shares fell 0.1% on Monday . The company traded as low as $16.38 and last traded at $16.40. 17,100 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 5% from the average session volume of 18,079 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.42.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $16.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

About Jardine Strategic (OTCMKTS:JSHLY)

Jardine Strategic Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, engages in the engineering and construction, transport services, and insurance broking businesses in Greater China, Southeast Asia, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It is also involved in the property investment and development, food retailing, restaurants, hotels, motor vehicles and related activities, financial services, heavy equipment, mining, and agribusinesses.

