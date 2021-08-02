Jarvis Network Trading 15.7% Higher Over Last 7 Days (JRT)

Jarvis Network (CURRENCY:JRT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on August 2nd. Jarvis Network has a market cap of $1.59 million and $1.15 million worth of Jarvis Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Jarvis Network has traded 15.7% higher against the dollar. One Jarvis Network coin can currently be bought for $0.0548 or 0.00000138 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002523 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $23.69 or 0.00059736 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002679 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.90 or 0.00014870 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002525 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $325.56 or 0.00820935 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00005383 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $36.27 or 0.00091462 BTC.

Jarvis Network Profile

Jarvis Network (CRYPTO:JRT) is a coin. It was first traded on April 8th, 2019. Jarvis Network’s total supply is 225,861,521 coins and its circulating supply is 29,005,880 coins. Jarvis Network’s official website is www.jarvis.exchange/en . Jarvis Network’s official Twitter account is @Jarvis_Network . Jarvis Network’s official message board is medium.com/jarvis-edge

According to CryptoCompare, “Jarvis Network is a set of protocols on Ethereum allowing anyone to become a broker by funding and maintaining liquidity pools, against which users can gain exposure to the price of any traditional or digital assets. “

Jarvis Network Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jarvis Network directly using US dollars.

